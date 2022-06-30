Comcast Launches Xfinity Stream App on Apple TV Devices
Move comes after Comcast initiated support for Apple TV Plus on Xfinity X1, Flex and XClass TV
Revealing its increasing dialog with Apple, Comcast has fixed a key missing connected TV link for its Xfinity Stream app, forging support for it on Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD devices.
The Xfinity Stream app enables subscribers to Xfinity TV/video and internet services to use their pay TV subscription on popular off-the-shelf streaming devices and smart phones in lieu of Comcast customer premises equipment.
Xfinity Stream has been supported by Roku and Amazon Fire TV, as well as well as smart TVs powered by Samsung and LG TVOS, but the addition of Apple TV adds the "Cadillac" of connected TV devices to the device support portfolio.
Notably, Comcast and Apple already forged an alliance to put the Apple TV Plus SVOD service on the TVOS powering Comcast's Xfinity X1, Flex and XClass TV devices.
Will support for Xfinity Stream follow on Android TV/Google TV? We're not holding our breath. But never say never.
“With today’s launch of the Stream app on Apple TV, our customers now have a new device option for accessing their Xfinity TV subscription in the home, and they will be the first to enjoy a new, streamlined UI designed to make it easier to find something to watch -- whether that means getting back to a favorite show or movie, or finding something new," said Michael Delciello, senior VP of strategic development at Comcast.
