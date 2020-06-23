Comcast Launches Spotify on X1 and Flex

Comcast said it has launched Spotify on its Xfinity X1 and Flex platforms, enabling customers of those services to access the streaming music service.

Subscribers to Comcast's Xfinity-branded pay TV services can say “Spotify” into their voice remotes to access Spotify Free of Spotify Premium. The streaming music service also will began rolling out to X1 platform customers on June 22 and will be available throughout the footprint in the coming days.

According to Comcast, streaming music consumption has had double-digit growth this year and the increase in working from home -- associated with the stay at home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic -- is showing that more customers are streaming on their TVs.

“Xfinity customers love the broad range of content available on Xfinity, all easily discoverable with the award winning Xfinity Voice Remote,” said Comcast Cable SVP video and entertainment Rebecca Heap in a press release. “Music streaming on Xfinity X1 and Flex is at an all-time high and we’re pleased our customers will now be able to enjoy Spotify’s Free and Premium tiers and extensive library of on demand music, curated playlists and podcasts right on the TV alongside the growing catalog of entertainment already available on these platforms, adding even more great value to their Xfinity service.”

Spotify joins other streaming music services like Pandora, Amazon Music, Radio.com, iHeartRadio, XITE, NPR One, Music Choice, Stingray Music and Baeble, that are already available on Flex and X1.