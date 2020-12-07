Comcast Extends Pandemic-Related Connectivity Aid Through June

Comcast said it will extend its COVID-19-related commitments to keep folks connected.



It said that means it will provide free internet for the first 60 days for new Internet Essentials subs and continue to provide free access to its over 1.5 million Wi-Fi hotspots to anyone who needs them.

The commitment will extend through June 30, 2021.



It is the third time that the company has extended those commitments, it pointed out.



“Our teams have worked tirelessly to ensure our network is operating at peak performance and help our customers and our communities navigate this unprecedented crisis,” said comcast Cable CEO Dave Watson in a statement. “For nearly a decade, we’ve been on a mission to ensure students have the resources they need to be successful. We have accelerated that work during COVID-19 by partnering with public schools to provide Internet for more low-income students and by working with community centers to create safe spaces for families to connect to free Wi-Fi through Lift Zones.”



Comcast has also teamed up with Common Sense Media to provide thousands of ours of free educational programming for its Xfinity video subs.