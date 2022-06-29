Comcast Builds SiriusXM App into Xfinity X1, Flex and XClass TV
By Daniel Frankel published
Comcast continues to build out its TVOS with native voice integration of 425 SiriusXM channels
The SiriusXM app has become the latest native addition to Comcast's Xfinity X1, Flex and XClass TV smart TV platforms.
Users of these TVOS systems will have native voice control access to 425 ad-free satellite radio SiriusXM channels, along with flagship personality Howard Stern.
They'll also be offered a three-month-free signup promotion. Existing SiriusXM customers just need to sign in with their credentials to use their account on their Comcast devices.
“SiriusXM offers an extensive array of content and is a great addition to the growing catalog of apps available across our entertainment platforms,” said Sudhir Muralidhar, VP of App Ecosystem for Comcast. “With today’s launch across X1, Flex and XClass TV, our customers can now enjoy all their favorite music channels, podcasts, live news and more from SiriusXM on the biggest screen in their home, seamlessly integrated alongside all their other entertainment.”
Comcast has already integrated most major subscription and ad-supported streaming apps into its TVOS portfolio, which it's trying to expand beyond its footprint.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
