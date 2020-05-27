Comcast Announces HBO Max Integration into X1 and Flex

Comcast today announced that it will offer AT&T/WarnerMedia’s just launched HBO Max streaming service to its Xfinity X1 and Flex customers.

Subscribers to these cable TV services will have immediate access to the HBO Max app, which launches today. But they will need to provide their own compatible OTT device to play the service—Comcast said it will work with WarnerMedia to “quickly” integrate native support for the app in X1 and Flex, but that will take some time.

HBO Max is also distributed by Charter Communications, Cox Communications and Altice USA, among other cable operators. However, device support remains limited. AT&T locked in deals with Apple and Google, meaning iOS and Android mobile devices are covered, as are living room platforms including Apple TV, Chromecast and Android TV.

There's app support on major gaming consoles PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

But the two leading OTT device ecosystems, Roku and Amazon Fire TV, offer no support for HBO Max.

“X1 and Flex bring our customers an unmatched depth and breadth of live, on demand and streaming entertainment, and we look forward to partnering with WarnerMedia to integrate the HBO Max app on our platforms alongside close to 200 other streaming services – all searchable with the award-winning Xfinity Voice Remote,” said Rebecca Heap, senior VP, of video and entertainment for Comcast Cable.