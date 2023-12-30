Comcast and Paramount Reach Carriage Renewal Deal
The two sides avoid a service interruption
Comcast confirmed that it has reached a renewal agreement to keep Paramount Global networks on its cable TV system.
The deal renews a contract that was last re-established when Paramount's broadcast and cable concerns were operating under the ViacomCBS moniker in January 2022.
It's unclear as to whether there are any new wrinkles to the deal, similar to the OTT bundling gains made by Charter when it negotiated its hard-won renewal with Disney back in September.
Paramount Plus is already integrated into Comcast's X1 video platform.
Sports Business Daily originally reported the the news.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV