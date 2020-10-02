CinemaBlend Acquired by Future plc

CinemaBlend, one of the most popular consumer destinations on the internet for news about streaming video and the broader entertainment world in general, has been acquired by Future plc for an undisclosed price.

Portland, Ore.-based CinemaBlend reached an average of 19.4 million unique users a month through the first half of 2020, a 118% percent year-over-year audience increase. The general consumer news website is focused on a broad array of entertainment subjects spanning movies and television, but it has recently emerged as a key destination for coverage of streaming video content.

Future, which is headquartered in Bath, UK, also owns Next TV. The acquisition of CinemaBlend complements the company’s recent launch of WhatToWatch.com, which also covers streaming entertainment from a consumer perspective.

Overall, the integration of CinemaBlend will expand Future’s reach of 46 million online users in its TV, film, games and entertainment verticals, particularly in the U.S.

“We are delighted to be adding CinemaBlend to our portfolio of leading entertainment brands. CinemaBlend is a great cultural fit for Future, producing content we are passionate about,” said Zillah Byng-Thorne, CEO of Future, in a statement. “The acquisition materially expands our market share within the TV & FIlm and Games & Entertainment verticals in the U.S, and provides us with a range of opportunities to continue to drive the brand’s growth organically by leveraging our proprietary technology platform.”