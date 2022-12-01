Chris Cillizza Top-Lines CNN's Licht-Era Layoffs

Political analyst Chris Cillizza was perhaps the most well known CNN correspondent to lose his job Thursday, as the cable news network executed on a plan announced a day earlier to lay off a sizable portion of its 4,000+ member workforce.

The axing of Cillizza, a polarizing news figure for his staunch adherence to the traditional "both sides" reporting style, along with heavy cuts at CNN group channel HLN, were first reported by the Penske showbiz trade monopoly and confirmed by several other outlets (opens in new tab).

According to these outlets, correspondents Alison Kosik, Martin Savidge, Alex Field, Mary Ann Fox also lost their jobs Thursday.

Meanwhile, cuts have been particularly focused on HLN, Variety reports, with the channel no longer producing live programs. HLF will now simulcast CNN This Morning in place of Morning Express.

The cuts are part of a larger austerity plan put in place by once-again-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery, which recently promised investors that it would expand "synergy" reductions from $3 billion to $3.5 billion. ■