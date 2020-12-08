Charter to Add AccuWeather to Lineup

Charter Communications said it has reached a carriage agreement with weather and digital media company AccuWeather to launch its AccuWeather TV Network in January to subscribers to its Spectrum Select tier and higher across its footprint.

AccuWeather TV Network delivers local, regional and national weather news and information 24/7 from its studios and out in the field. Charter said it plans to offer the network’s national weather feed with regionalized weather data, pertinent to Spectrum TV customers’ specific geographic location, in most Spectrum service areas.

“Our agreement to launch AccuWeather will give Spectrum customers access to even more timely and reliable weather news and information from a trusted brand,” said Charter EVP of programming acquisition Tom Montemagno in a press release. “AccuWeather’s programs are 100% focused on weather, and the combination of the network’s national forecasts and reliable local weather reporting directly aligns with our goal to provide programming that meets the interests of our customers and the communities we serve.”

AccuWeather serves more than 1.5 billion people daily through the AccuWeather Network channel, digital media properties including accuweather.com and mobile, as well as radio, TV and newspapers, digital out of home and thousands of third-party websites.

“The AccuWeather Network is committed to delivering the most accurate and reliable local and breaking weather coverage to help everyone in every community plan their lives and get more from their day,” said AccuWeather TV Network general manager Sarah Katt in a press release. “We are delighted to welcome Spectrum viewers to our AccuWeather Network family.”