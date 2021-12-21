Charter Promotes Tony Guevara to SVP Sales Call Centers

Charter Communications said Tuesday that it has promoted Tony Guevara to senior vice president, Sales Call Centers. Guevara, who currently oversees the company’s inbound sales call centers for residential customers, will assume responsibility for its inbound sales call centers serving small and medium-sized business clients, as well as digital sales and outbound telemarketing. He will report to SVP Sales and Retention Christian Ruiz.

“Tony is a visionary leader with a history of delivering strong results across multiple sales channels, including inbound sales, retention, customer service, door-to-door and outbound telesales,” Ruiz said in a press release. “Through this expanded role, we look forward to his experience and track record of innovation driving industry-leading performance across our entire sales call center organization.”

Guevara joined Charter in 2016 as Group Vice President, Retention, following the Charter–Time Warner Cable merger. In 2017, he began providing strategy, direction and leadership to Charter’s residential inbound call centers, helping to merge three different sales cultures, as well as driving consumer adoption of Charter’s wireless product, Spectrum Mobile, following its launch in 2018.

Guevara has more than 30 years of industry experience and began his career at Continental Cablevision before holding a series of leadership roles in customer retention and sales at Time Warner Cable. A U.S Army veteran, Guevara will continue to be based in Stamford, Connecticut. ■