Charter Launches AI Security Feature for Managed Wi-Fi Customers

Charter Communications was late adding managed Wi-Fi features for its broadband customers relative to its cable brethren, but it appears to be catching up.

The No. 2 U.S. cable operator has deployed Security Shield across its 41-state footprint, giving those of Charter's 30.3 million high-speed internet subscribers who pay an additional $5 a month to lease a modem access to what one MSO rep described as AI-based "cyber security at the network level."

Security Shield automatically detects and blocks malicious websites, phishing scams and internet-originated attacks against devices in the home, Charter said. Through the My Spectrum App, customers can view the devices that are connected to their home network and the threats that have been detected and blocked by Spectrum.

“This enhancement to Advanced WiFi is the latest in a growing list of features we provide that defend our customers’ networks while providing the visibility and control they want," said Gary Koerper, Charter’s group VP of Wi-Fi and connected home products.

The feature is part of "Advanced WiFi," the managed Wi-Fi service Charter began deploying last year. We asked a Charter rep if every Spectrum Internet subscriber who leases a modem has CPE new enough to take advantage of these Advanced WiFi features. We're still waiting to hear back on that.