Chairman To Circulate Comcast/NBCU Order
FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski will circulate the Comcast/NBCU order to the other commissioners Thursday, the FCC announced.
They will then have up to four weeks to vote the order.
The deal is expected to be approved with program access conditions and possibly online content conditions as well.
Even if the commissioners voted it
before the end of the year, the companies have signaled that the deal
will not close until at least January.
