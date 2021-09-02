CenturyLink Settles Second Level 3 Deal Term Violation

CenturyLink (since renamed Lumen) has agreed to pay the Justice Department $275,000 to settle DOJ's complaint stemming from the company's violation of the terms of its acquisition of Level 3.



It is the second such violation, DOJ said, which will file a civil contempt claim in D.C. federal court and at the same time ask the court to accept the settlement, which resolves the claim.



Also Read: CenturyLink, DOJ Settle Level 3 Condition



“CenturyLink is a repeat offender,” said acting assistant Attorney General Richard Powers of the Antitrust Division. “The request for a finding of civil contempt is appropriate because the company violated its amended obligations immediately after the court imposed them. When companies fail to comply with court-ordered obligations, the Antitrust Division will take action to enforce them.”



CenturyLink had violated the 2018 final judgment that paved the way for the Level 3 purchase, then violated the August 2020 settlement of that violation, which is what prompted this week's settlement of the civil contempt claim.