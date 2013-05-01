CBS Leads Daytime Emmy Nominations With 50

Updated 2:35 p.m. ET

CBS, with two of the remaining four soap operas still on the

air, led Wednesday's Daytime Emmy nominations with 50. Nearly half of those --

23 -- were for the genre leader, The Young and the Restless, and 15 were

for The Bold and the Beautiful.

PBS followed with 44 nominations, 17 of which were for

long-running children's educational program, Sesame Street. ABC ranked

third, with 38 nominations overall.

The Daytime Emmys will be handed out on Sunday, June 16, at

the Beverly Hills Hilton and will air on cable network HLN. The Daytime

Entertainment Creative Arts Awards gala will be held at a luncheon on Friday,

June 14, at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in downtown Los Angeles.

Lifetime Achievement Awards will be given to two game show

icons, host and producer Monty Hall and producer Bob Stewart.

At 23 nominations, Y&R

was the most nominated soap, followed by General Hospital at 19, NBC's Days

of Our Lives at 17 and The Bold and the Beautiful at 15. All four

remaining soaps were nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, as well as ABC's One

Life to Live, which ended its run on broadcast television in January 2012,

but just began its online run on Monday, April 29.

Warner Bros.' The Ellen DeGeneres Show was the most

nominated syndicated program with 10 nominations, including Outstanding

Entertainment Talk Show. Joining Ellen in the entertainment talk

category were Disney-ABC's Live! with Kelly and Michael, CBS' The

Talk, and ABC's The View.

Talk-show host honors went to Steve Harvey, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Rachael

Ray, Anderson Cooper and Ricki Lake.

Harvey is twice-nominated, once for his talk show and once for the syndicated game show he hosts, Debmar-Mercury's Family Feud. "We're thrilled with the nomination and so proud. I think we all just feel that we have daytime's best host. This is just the cherry on top," said Alex Duda, Steve Harvey's executive producer.

The last two talk hosts on

that list host shows that have been canceled and won't return next year. Telepictures, the Warner Bros.'-owned company that produces Ellen, no longer submits DeGeneres, so she was not in competition.

"Ellen decided after winning a bunch of times that she wanted to take herself out," said Ed Glavin, one of Ellen's team of executive producers, which also includes DeGeneres. "She said she'd won enough and wanted other people to win, but it's important to the staff to compete for that award. It feels good for them, and it is an honor for them. And we don't always win, so you really feel like you earn it when you do win."

Three syndies were nominated in the Outstanding Informative

Talk Show category: CBS Television Distribution's The Doctors, Sony

Pictures Television's Dr. Oz and Disney-ABC's rookie, Katie,

starring Katie Couric.

"We are so excited to be nominated in our category. It's such an honor, and it shows that the information we are so proud of continues to be relevant and impactful to our viewers and peers," said Amy Chiaro, Dr. Oz's executive producer.

Discovery and Hasbro's joint venture, The Hub, scored two

nominations in the Outstanding Children's Series category with both The

Aquabats! Super Show! and R.L. Stine's The Haunting Hour the Series

nominated. Litton's Everyday Health and PBS' SciGirls also earned

nods.

Viacom's Nickelodeon monopolized the kids' Outstanding

Animation Program category, with noms for Kung Fu Panda: Legends of

Awesomeness, Penguins of Madagascar, Robot and Monster and Teenage

Mutant Ninja Turtles. PBS was the only non-Nick channel in the race with a

nod for its veteran educational program, WordGirl.

Outstanding Game Show nominees included three syndies -- Debmar-Mercury's

Family Feud, which has been a ratings powerhouse this year; CBS

Television Distribution's Jeopardy!;and Disney-ABC's Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Other noms included CBS' Let's Make a Deal and The Price is Right

and Discovery's Cash Cab.

Game-show host nominees were Cash Cab's Ben Bailey; Let's

Make a Deal's Wayne Brady; Fuse's Billy Eichner, host of Funny or Die's Billy

on the Street; Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek and Family Feud's

Steve Harvey, who also was nominated Outstanding Talk Show Host.

Three court shows were nominated for Outstanding

Legal/Courtroom Program: CTD's Judge Judy, which is a ratings smash but

has never won this award; Warner Bros.' People's Court, and last year's winner, Trifecta's Last

Shot with Judge Gunn.

The Food Network earned four out of the five nominations for

Outstanding Culinary Program with Best Thing I Ever Made, Bobby

Flay's Barbecue Addiction, Giada at Home and Trisha's Southern

Kitchen. The fifth nom went to Litton's Recipe Rehab.

Nominees for Outstanding Culinary Host included Lidia

Bastianich for PBS' Lidia's Italy, Giada de Laurentiis for Food's Giada

at Home, Ina Garten for Food's Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics,

Ching-He Huang for Cooking Channel's Easy Chinese with Ching-He Huang,

Nathan Lyon for Veria Living's Good Food America with Nathan Lyon and

Kelsey Nixon for Cooking Channel's Kelsey's Essentials.

A complete list of nominees can be found at

www.emmyonline.org.