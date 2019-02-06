CBS Gives ‘The World’s Best’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through Feb. 3).

On the strength of 387 million TV ad impressions, CBS’s promo for reality talent competition The World’s Best (which debuted after the Super Bowl) tops our chart. Another reality talent competition (of sorts), Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XV, gets promoted in second place — and then it’s back to competitive humans (young ones) with Food Network’s Kids Baking Championship in third.

Promos for TNT’s crime-drama limited series I Am the Night and HGTV’s home-reno show Windy City Rehab close out the ranking.

Notably, the Windy City Rehab promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (154) in our ranking, getting 54% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).