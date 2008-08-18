CBS Adds Creative Executive
Lesli Lawrence, formerly a senior vice president and account manager at Crew Creative Advertising for clients including Warner Bros., Sony Pictures and HBO, joined CBS as senior VP and creative director of print advertising for the TV network and CBS Interactive.
Lawrence reports to Rob Sclera, executive VP and creative director, CBS Marketing Group.
Her resume includes VP of print creative at Fox (American Idol, 24, House).
