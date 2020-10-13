Cable-Tec Expo: CommScope Scores Comcast Win for E6000r Remote PHY Shelf

CommScope announced Tuesday that Comcast is deploying its E6000r High Density Remote PHY Shelf in its ongoing rollout of Distributed Access Architecture (DAA) network infrastructure.

Comcast has deployed virtual converged cable access platform in select portions of its national network, leveraging Harmonic’s CableOS virtualization solution. And just last week, the top U.S. cable company announced a Florida trial involving a live network built on full network function virtualization and DAA using Remote PHY.

For its part, CommScope has been using this week’s virtual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo conference to introduce its new Remote MACPHY technology. But it’s also seeing some market traction for the Remote PHY tech it rolled out last year.

“Comcast’s Remote PHY Shelf deployment marks an important step in the evolution of our nation’s HFC networks,” said Kevin Keefe, CommScope senior VP and segment leader for broadband networks, in a statement.

Added Elad Nafshi, senior VP of next-generation access networks at Comcast: “As we continue to evolve our DAA model and further virtualize our network, it’s important to have trusted partners and solutions to ensure that the process is reliable and seamless.”