Cable Access Equipment Sales Down 8% in Q2

Sales of broadband access equipment to cable operators declined for a third straight quarter, by 8% to $219 million in Q2, according to Dell’Oro Group.

The research company once again attributed the drop to slow CCAP licensing sales in North America, with cable operators continuing to pause on network capacity expansions while they keep mulling transitions to Distributed Access Architecture.

Globally, however, total broadband access equipment sales were up 6% to $3.3 billion, with spending increasing on passive optical network (PON) gear, particularly in the EMEA region, where equipment revenue hit $876 million.

“Fiber expansion projects continue to expand around the world, as evidenced by continued strong demand for OLT ports,” said Jeff Heynen, senior research director of broadband access and home networking for Dell’Oro Group. “The sustained fiber investments are a clear sign that providers realize just how critical premium residential broadband access is to their business,” Heynen added.