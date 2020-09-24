C-SPAN to Televise Cable TV Pioneers Ceremony

C-SPAN will televise the Cable Center's 2020 Cable TV Pioneers induction ceremony on C-SPAN3 and stream it at C-SPAN.org, the organizations said.



The 54th annual induction ceremony for the 2020 class of 22 individuals, a mix of CEOs, founders and others who "continue to contribute" to the growth of the cable industry, is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at 9 p.m.



“While the restrictions of COVID-19 prevent a traditional induction banquet, the pandemic has created a new and unprecedented opportunity to showcase the Induction as a special televised presentation on C-SPAN3,” said Dave Fellows, chair of Cable TV Pioneers. The group said it would provide more information about the induction program soon.

To be considered for induction, cable executives have to have at least 20 years of "direct involvement" in the cable industry, as well as "demonstrated leadership and progress in their positions" and contributions to the community at large. More about the group is available at cabletvpioneers.com.