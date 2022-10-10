C-SPAN Offers Pre-Election Debate Blitz

C-SPAN will be blanketing cable and the internet this week with a plethora of debates in advance of the midterm elections.

C-SPAN's suite of public affairs channels and streams is funded by the cable industry as a public service.

For those looking to tune in to their local race, or one of interest elsewhere, here is the lineup, according to C-SPAN:

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Maryland Gubernatorial Debate -- C-SPAN, 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 13

Wisconsin Senate Debate (Live) -- C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN.org and C-SPAN Now app, 7 p.m. ET

Friday, Oct. 14

Wisconsin Gubernatorial Debate (Live) -- C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN.org and C-SPAN Now app, 8 p.m. ET

Vermont Senate Debate (archived from Oct. 6) -- C-SPAN, 9 p.m. ET.

Colorado Governor Debate (from last Thursday) -- C-SPAN, 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 15

C-SPAN will air all of the above in a block, plus some other debates from earlier in the week, including the New Jersey 7th Congressional District, Minnesota 2nd Congressional District, and Colorado 3rd Congressional District.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Georgia 14th District (Live) -- C-SPAN, 3:45 p.m. ET

Indiana Senate Debate (Live) -- C-SPAN, 7 p.m. ET ■