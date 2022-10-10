C-SPAN Offers Pre-Election Debate Blitz
Provides mix of live and archived face-offs
C-SPAN will be blanketing cable and the internet this week with a plethora of debates in advance of the midterm elections.
C-SPAN's suite of public affairs channels and streams is funded by the cable industry as a public service.
For those looking to tune in to their local race, or one of interest elsewhere, here is the lineup, according to C-SPAN:
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Maryland Gubernatorial Debate -- C-SPAN, 8:30 p.m. ET
Thursday, Oct. 13
Wisconsin Senate Debate (Live) -- C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN.org and C-SPAN Now app, 7 p.m. ET
Friday, Oct. 14
Wisconsin Gubernatorial Debate (Live) -- C-SPAN, C-SPAN Radio, C-SPAN.org and C-SPAN Now app, 8 p.m. ET
Vermont Senate Debate (archived from Oct. 6) -- C-SPAN, 9 p.m. ET.
Colorado Governor Debate (from last Thursday) -- C-SPAN, 10 p.m. ET
Saturday, Oct. 15
C-SPAN will air all of the above in a block, plus some other debates from earlier in the week, including the New Jersey 7th Congressional District, Minnesota 2nd Congressional District, and Colorado 3rd Congressional District.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Georgia 14th District (Live) -- C-SPAN, 3:45 p.m. ET
Indiana Senate Debate (Live) -- C-SPAN, 7 p.m. ET ■
Contributing editor John Eggerton has been an editor and/or writer on media regulation, legislation and policy for over four decades, including covering the FCC, FTC, Congress, the major media trade associations, and the federal courts. In addition to Multichannel News and Broadcasting + Cable, his work has appeared in Radio World, TV Technology, TV Fax, This Week in Consumer Electronics, Variety and the Encyclopedia Britannica.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.