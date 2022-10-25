C-SPAN Blankets Cable, Broadband With Debate Coverage

The cable industry-backed C-SPAN is making sure cable and broadband subscribers have plenty of access to important political action in their states.

With only two weeks before arguably one of the most important midterm elections in recent memory, C-SPAN is airing and streaming coverage of more than a dozen debates among candidates for governor, U.S. senator and representative over the next week.

On Tuesday (October 25), C-SPAN is airing gubernatorial debates in New Hampshire (live), Florida and Michigan (all of those debates and others will also be available on C-SPAN’s website ).

On October 26, the debates are two gubernatorial matchups in New Hampshire (live) and, South Carolina (live), as well a U.S. Senate debate in Colorado and a governor debate in New York.

On October 27, the lineup is New Hampshire Senate (live), Illinois Senate (live), as well as North Dakota Senate and Alaska House.

On October 28, C-SPAN will air an Alaska Senate debate and on October 21 a New York Senate debate. ▪️