Broadcasters Raise Big Bucks for Hurricane Relief

TV and radio stations have now raised over $45 million for hurricane relief, according to the National Association of Broadcasters.

The figure includes money raised by on-air campaigns (telethons) and direct donations (fundraising pages on websites) for relief efforts related to Hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

That total was unveiled at the annual Television Bureau of Advertising conference in New York and based on totals provided by both NAB and TVB.

Contributions in addition to cash have included collecting food, water, clothing, hygene products and other supplies, NAB says.



"Local broadcasters served as 'first informers' and saved countless lives as Harvey and Irma tore through Texas, Louisiana, Florida, and the Southeast," said NAB president Gordon Smith in a statement. "Now, our attention turns to the long recovery ahead. I'm so proud of the generosity and compassion shown by broadcasters who are helping rebuild and restore hurricane-ravaged communities."

That $45 million from local station efforts does not include the $55.5 million raised during and after the Sept. 12 Hand in Hand telethon aired on the major TV networks.