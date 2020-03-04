BritBox App Now Available on Amazon Fire TV

BBC- and ITV-backed SVOD service BritBox has announced that it now has an app for Amazon Fire TV.

BritBox recently touted 15 million subscribers in the UK, where it competes directly with Netflix. The streaming platform offers shows including Downton Abbey, Top Gear, Happy Valley and Gavin & Stacey. Originals to BritBox include Classic Doctor Who, Cold Feet, Only Fools and Horses, and Shetland.

Amazon said in early January that it has 40 million active users for its Fire TV worldwide, making it the leading OTT device ecosystem globally. Amazon Fire TV ranks second to Roku in market share in the U.S.

BritBox was already available on Roku, Apple TV and Google Chromecast OTT devices, as well as a range of smart TVs, PC and Mac computers at britbox.co.uk, and Apple and Android mobile devices.