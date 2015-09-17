Bob Woodward to Present at Media Institute Dinner

The Media Institute has snagged iconic Washington Post reporter and author Bob Woodward to present its Free Speech Award to Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan and former National Telecommunications & Information Association chief Larry Irving and now president of The Irving Group, to present the American Horizon Award to CTIA: The Wireless Association president Meredith Attwell Baker.

Baker, herself a former NTIA head, and Noonan will be honored at The Media Institute's Friends and Benefactors Banquet Oct. 21 at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Washington.

The Freedom of Speech award goes to an individual for promoting and advancing free speech and the first amendment. The American Horizon award goes to an individual recognized for visionary leadership in the communications industry.

Wiley Rein chairman Dick Wiley will be master of ceremonies for the event, and Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R-Va.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, will deliver the keynote address.

The Media Institute is a nonprofit free speech and communications policy think tank supported by various media companies.