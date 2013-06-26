Bloomberg Wants FCC Action on Comcast Neighborhooding Compliant

Bloomberg is pushing the FCC to come to a final decision on

its complaint against Comcast for what Bloomberg alleges is a violation of the

news neighborhooding condition the FCC imposed as a condition of allowing

Comcast to meld with NBCU.

In a letter late Tuesday to the new FCC acting chairwoman

Mignon Clyburn and the other commissioners, Bloomberg says the FCC should act

"immediately" to move Bloomberg TV into all the standard-definition

"news neighborhoods" on Comcast systems in the top 35 DMAs.

The company points out that it has been 29 months since the

FCC approved the deal, and almost a year since the Media Bureau said there

should be some neighborhooding, then stayed that decision pending review by the

full commission. "[I]t is past time for the Commission to expeditiously

act on this matter," said Bloomberg.

"The Commission has all it needs to enforce the news

neighborhooding condition before any more of the seven-year time limit on the

condition passes," Greg Babyak, head of government affairs for Bloomberg

LP, said in a statement. "With that final step, the Commission will ensure

that millions of Comcast customers benefit from a greater diversity in cable

news content."

The FCC back in May 2012 agreed with Bloomberg that Comcast

needed to move the independent news channel into "news neighborhoods"

-- groupings of news channels in adjacent channel positions -- to comply with

the NBCU deal condition. That condition was meant to prevent Comcast from

favoring its co-owned news nets, like MSNBC or CNBC, over independents.

In August the FCC, in an order clarifying its May 2 order to

Comcast to neighborhood Bloomberg TV, stayed the effectiveness of that order as

it applied to markets with only a single standard-definition news neighborhood

and no vacant adjacent channels.

The FCC said the partial stay would reduce consumer

disruption if the FCC changes its decision per the review for which Bloomberg

itself has asked.

Comcast disagrees that its news groupings in channel lineups

meet the FCC definition of a neighborhood, and that in any event, those groups

predated the deal condition and were "not based on any discriminatory

motive to advantage CNBC or MSNBC or disadvantage Bloomberg."

A Comcast spokesperson was not available for

comment at presstime.