Billy Porter to Host New BET Documentary ‘Black & Iconic: Style Gods’

BET has tapped Billy Porter to host a new fashion-themed episode of a new documentary film series Black + Iconic debuting February 18.

The four-part, eight-hour film series will celebrate Black cultural icons, pioneers and activists and their impact, influence and legacies in fashion, music, film and dance, according to the network.

The Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning Porter will serve as host, narrator and executive producer for Black + Iconic: Style Gods, which debuts February 18 on BET, BET Her and VH1, and celebrates the wold of fashion through interviews with Black models, fashion designers and style icons, said the network.

Producer Stanley Nelson will serve as executive producer for the Black + Iconic series, BET executives said.

“With this definitive and original documentary franchise, we look forward to giving some of the amazing Black icons who have shaped and continue to influence popular culture their well-deserved recognition,” Connie Orlando, BET Executive VP, Specials, Music Programming, Music Strategy and News said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with Firelight Films and Stanley Nelson again, a pillar in the creative and documentary communities, and Firelight Films on this groundbreaking series. We loved having Billy Porter perform at last year’s BET Awards, and we are honored to have one of the most recognizable entertainers, trailblazing forces, and a style icon in his own right, narrate Style Gods.”’

Added Nelson: “We’re thrilled to be working with BET again after the success of our first project together, Through the Fire: The Legacy of Barack Obama. I couldn’t think of a better home for this series celebrating Black icons via the numerous mediums through which Black creatives have made an indelible mark on the culture.”■