Bill Would Mandate FCC IoT Spectrum Database

An Internet of Things bill, the Internet of Things (IoT) Readiness Act, was introduced Thursday (Feb. 11). It would require the FCC to maintain a database on the growth of IoT devices and 5G mobile network devices to determine how much spectrum will be required to meet that demand.

Also Read: IoT Bill Passes Congress

The FCC will also be required to issue a report to Congress at least every two years on that data, including determining how much spectrum will be needed and whether there is enough available spectrum at the time of the report.

DelBene points out that in 2015, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, a family of four had an average of 10 IoT devices. By 2022 that figure is estimated to be 50 devices per family.

Also Read: Warner Praises IoT Security Bill

“The explosion in use of IoT devices by families and businesses means we need to ensure we have enough spectrum available to accommodate this growing technology," said Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.), co-chair of the Internet of Things Caucus. "This bipartisan legislation would require the FCC to assess current spectrum supply and determine how much spectrum is necessary to meet the demands of IoT growth in the future."