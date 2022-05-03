Bill Carroll, Longtime Broadcast TV Consultant, Dead at 70
Amiable Katz TV 'rep firm' exec was a go-to presence in broadcast syndication for more than three decades
Bill Carroll, a consistently amiable and helpful presence at "rep firm" Katz Media for three decades, has died at the age of 70.
Carroll's passing was first reported by former colleague Stacey Schulman on social media Tuesday. She didn't disclose cause or manner.
Carroll was a former Rochester, N.Y. TV station manager who moved in 1985 to the role of consulting station programmers for the erstwhile Katz Television.
The New York native was a popular and highly knowledgable presence in the broadcast syndication industry, not only to programmers looking for advice on what shows to produce and license for their stations, but also TV business reporters seeking insight and knowledge on the industry they covered.
Carroll departed Katz in 2017 and had served since then as an independent consultant. ■
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm.
