Big Tech Seeks Return of Highly Skilled Workers

Big Tech companies are hoping that President Biden's executive order attempting to reunite families separated at the border is a prelude to other actions to reverse a Trump immigration/guest worker policy they have argued hurts their industry.

Back in June 2020, then-President Trump suspended the H-1B visas for skilled workers, under the theory that with so many Americans out of work during the pandemic, the country should not be allowing foreign workers into that job pool, a decision that did not sit well with tech companies.

Also Read: White House DACA Restrictions Draw Boos from Big Tech

In a statement on Biden's reunification executive order Tuesday (Feb. 2), tech association ITI urged President Biden to continue the trend of reversing Trump visa policies by reinstating the visas.

"To further bolster the U.S. economic recovery in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that President Biden rescind the current suspension of high-skilled immigration," said ITI President Jason Oxman. "Our industry is committed to working with policymakers in the administration and in U.S. Congress to advance a modern, competitive immigration system.”

The H-1B visa is for temporary residence—three to six years—for those in a specialty occupation requiring higher education or equivalent experience.