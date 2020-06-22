Trump's Reported Visa Suspension Draws High-Tech 'Boos'

High tech companies are criticizing President Donald Trump's reported plans to suspend visas for, among others, highly skilled foreign workers. The White House described the order as affecting "aliens who present a risk to the U.S. labor market."

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) called the suspension "extremely disappointing."

Cinnamon Rogers, EVP for public advocacy, said the move could have lasting economic consequences.

The President reportedly believes that with so many American's out of work, the country should not be allowing foreign workers into that job pool, at least at the moment.

Rogers said that H-1B visa program does not supplant American workers, but "instead help ensure U.S. innovation and economic growth." She said making it tougher for bright minds to come here "only benefits our competitors abroad who will attract their talents to build and develop cutting-edge, job-creating goods and services."

“Today’s executive action stands to upend the ability of U.S. employers – in the tech sector and beyond – to hire the men and women they need to strengthen their workforce, repower the economy, and drive innovation," said tech association ITI president Jason Oxman. "At a critical time for the U.S. economy, it will have a dangerous impact on the economic recovery and growth for years to come. As U.S. companies get their employees back to work, immigrants working in the technology industry are vital to sustaining promising recovery trends, as well as supporting the United States’ ongoing response to COVID-19. We urge President Trump to reconsider his actions and work with the business community on a plan that will actually bolster job growth and ensure economic security for all Americans.”