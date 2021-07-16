Biden to Facebook: Vaccine Misinformation Is Killing People

President Joe Biden said Friday (July 16) that Facebook was "killing people" by hosting vaccine misinformation on its social media platform.

The White House this week has been pushing Big Tech to do more to weed out anti-vaccine posts and related conspiracy theories.

Asked by a reporter about what his message on misinformation was to platforms "like Facebook," the President responded: "They're killing people. The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and they're killing people."

He walked away before reporters could follow up.

While the rhetoric was harsher, the message was the same that was being delivered by the Surgeon General and press secretary Jen Psaki this week.

At the Friday press conference, Psaki said that the President's concern was "the number of people who are dying around the country because they are getting misinformation ['traveling on social media platforms'] that is leading them not to get a vaccine."