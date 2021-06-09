Biden Rescinds Trump's TikTok, WeChat Bans

President Joe Biden has rescinded executive orders of former President Donald Trump that prohibit transactions with TikTok, WeChat and eight others software apps, pointing out that two of those orders are the subject of lawsuits, for one thing.

In its place President Biden, via his own executive order, is instituting a regime to protect the information and communications technology and services (ICTS) supply chain by using "criteria-based decision framework and rigorous, evidence-based analysis to address the risks posed by ICTS transactions involving software applications that are designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by persons that are owned or controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction of a foreign adversary, including the People’s Republic of China, that may present an undue or unacceptable risk to the national security of the United States and the American people."

The Biden order directs the Department of Commerce to evaluate "foreign adversary connected software applications" according to published rules and criteria for identifying applications "that may pose an unacceptable risk to U.S. national security and the American people."

Commerce is also directed to come up with recommendations for how to protect personal, sensitive data from harms from its sale, transfer or access by "persons owned or controlled by, or subject to the jurisdiction or direction of, foreign adversaries."

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), one of big tech's biggest critics and a backer of Trump's Executive Order ban tweeted that Biden's reversal was a "major mistake."