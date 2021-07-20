Biden Puts Big Tech Critic Kanter Atop Antitrust Division

Jonathan Kanter

President Joe Biden has named another Big Tech basher to a top competition oversight post.

The White House announced Tuesday (July 20) that Jonathan Kanter was the President's nominee for assistant attorney general in charge of the Antitrust Division.

The President previously named Big Tech consolidation critic Lina Khan to head the Federal Trade Commission.

Justice and the FTC divvy up merger antitrust reviews.

Also Read: Permanent FCC Chair Remains Big X Factor

Kanter is founding partner of the Kanter Law Group, described as a boutique antitrust firm, which works for antitrust law enforcement. He has also served as an attorney at the FTC's Bureau of Competition.

In his Kanter Law Group bio, he is described as "a leader in the effort to advocate for antitrust enforcement actions against big tech companies by federal and state authorities."

The Biden Administration has targeted Big Tech companies for serious antitrust scrutiny, including look-backs at acquisitions that may have preempted future competitors.