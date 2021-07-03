Biden Nominates Former Charter SVP Hoehn-Saric to Head CPSC

President Joe Biden has nominated Alex Hoehn-Saric, former senior VP of government affairs for Charter and FCC and Capital Hill veteran, to head the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Hoehn-Saric is former policy director for FCC commissioner, now acting chair, Jessica Rosenworcel.

Hoehn-Saric has most recently been chief counsel for communications and consumer protection for the the House Energy & Commerce Committee Democrats. He is also former senior counsel for the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Insurance.

Also Read: Charter Hires Top Rosenworcel Advisor

“Alex Hoehn-Saric is an excellent choice to serve as the next Chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission," said House Energy & Commerce Committee chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.). "During his time at the Energy and Commerce Committee, Alex has demonstrated a strong commitment to consumer protection. He has played a pivotal role in the Committee’s oversight of the CPSC and industry regarding the safety of consumer products."

While at Charter, Hoehn-Saric was based in Charter's D.C. office, reporting to executive VP Catherine Bohigian, another FCC veteran.

Hoehn-Saric's resume also includes stints at the Department of Commerce, the office of Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), and private practice. He has a political science degree from the University of Chicago and a J.D. from the UCLA Law School.

Also Read: Hoehn-Saric Succeeding Goldman at House E&C

"American families need a strong cop on the beat at the Consumer Product Safety Commission," said Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate Commerce Committee. "I've known Alex Hoehn-Saric for years, and he has been at the forefront of the fight for a strong CPSC to protect consumers, children, and families from dangerous products. I look forward to discussing this critically important work with Mr. Hoehn-Saric when he appears before the Commerce Committee. I also congratulate Mary Boyle on her nomination and look forward to hearing more about her vision for the Commission."