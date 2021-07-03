Biden Nominates Former Charter SVP Hoehn-Saric to Head CPSC
Rep. Pallone calls it 'excellent choice'
President Joe Biden has nominated Alex Hoehn-Saric, former senior VP of government affairs for Charter and FCC and Capital Hill veteran, to head the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Hoehn-Saric is former policy director for FCC commissioner, now acting chair, Jessica Rosenworcel.
Hoehn-Saric has most recently been chief counsel for communications and consumer protection for the the House Energy & Commerce Committee Democrats. He is also former senior counsel for the Senate Commerce Subcommittee on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Insurance.
Also Read: Charter Hires Top Rosenworcel Advisor
“Alex Hoehn-Saric is an excellent choice to serve as the next Chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission," said House Energy & Commerce Committee chairman Frank Pallone Jr. (D-N.J.). "During his time at the Energy and Commerce Committee, Alex has demonstrated a strong commitment to consumer protection. He has played a pivotal role in the Committee’s oversight of the CPSC and industry regarding the safety of consumer products."
While at Charter, Hoehn-Saric was based in Charter's D.C. office, reporting to executive VP Catherine Bohigian, another FCC veteran.
Hoehn-Saric's resume also includes stints at the Department of Commerce, the office of Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.), and private practice. He has a political science degree from the University of Chicago and a J.D. from the UCLA Law School.
Also Read: Hoehn-Saric Succeeding Goldman at House E&C
"American families need a strong cop on the beat at the Consumer Product Safety Commission," said Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), chair of the Senate Commerce Committee. "I've known Alex Hoehn-Saric for years, and he has been at the forefront of the fight for a strong CPSC to protect consumers, children, and families from dangerous products. I look forward to discussing this critically important work with Mr. Hoehn-Saric when he appears before the Commerce Committee. I also congratulate Mary Boyle on her nomination and look forward to hearing more about her vision for the Commission."
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.