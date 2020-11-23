Biden Names More Legislative Affairs Staffers

President-Elect Joe Biden is fleshing out his legislative affairs staff, which are the ones who advance the President's legislative agenda on Capitol Hill, one almost certain to include new investment in broadband deployment.



Reema Dodin, who has been on the transition team as a volunteer dealing with the confirmation process, has been named deputy director of legislative affairs.



Last week Biden named Louisa Terrell, formerly an advisor to then Democratic FCC chairman Tom Wheeler as well as a an ex-policy exec at Yahoo! and Facebook, to head the White House office of legislative affairs.



Dodin is Deputy chief of staff and floor director for Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.).



Also named deputy director was Shuwanza Goff, former floor director for the House under Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), the first Black woman to be majority whip floor director.