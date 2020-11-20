Biden Taps Terrell For Legislative Affairs

Louisa Terrell, formerly an advisor to then Democratic FCC chairman Tom Wheeler as well as a Big Tech policy person, has been named director of the White House office of legislative affairs under new President Joe Biden.

Terrell, who has overseen legislative affairs for the transition team, was also a special assistant to the President for legislative affairs in the Obama Administration (which the transition team is branding the "Obama-Biden Administration."

Her resume also includes stints both on the Hill and in the Valley, as in Silicon.

She was Deputy Chief of Staff to then-Senator Biden and chief of staff for Sen. Corey Booker (D-N.J.) and has also been senior director for federal policy and strategy at Yahoo! and director of public policy at Facebook.