BET to Air Chadwick Boseman Special

BET will partner with Entertainment Tonight on a Sept. 6 news special honoring Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman.

The special, BET and ET Present Chadwick Boseman: Life and Legacy, will be hosted by Kevin Frazier, and will feature compelling and intimate footage of the Black Panther star, who died Aug. 28 at 43 years old due to colon cancer.

The half-hour news special will follow his career and movie roles, including playing James Brown in Get On Up, to Jackie Robinson in 24, to Thurgood Marshall in Marshall. Boseman arguably was best known for his starring role in Marvel Studios' The Black Panther.

“We were all grief-stricken when we learned the tragic news of Chadwick’s passing," said Scott Mills, president, BET in a statement. "He was an accomplished actor, a kind spirit, and an inspiration to millions around the world. He embodied a diverse roster of Black icons with brilliance, and his legacy will forever live on. We send our prayers and heartfelt condolences to his family.

BET Digital will celebrate and honor the actor across digital and social platforms using the hashtags #BETRemembersChadwick.