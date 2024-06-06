BET Plus Renews ‘Average Joe’ For Second Season

BET Plus’ original dark comedy series Average Joe will return for a second season, the streaming service said Thursday.

The series stars Deon Cole as a hard-working, blue-collar worker who, in the show’s first season, is on the run for his life after he discovers his recently deceased father stole millions of dollars from dangerous people just before he died. Cole will reprise his role as "Joe Washington" in the second season, according to BET Plus.

The series also starred Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, Cynthia Kaye McWilliams, Michael Trucco and Ashley Olivia Fisher.

Average Joe is executive produced by Robb Cullen, McG, Corey Marsh, Mary Viola, Deb Evans and Rose Catherine Pickney.

“We congratulate the amazing writers, cast, crew and our production partners for creating such a captivating first season,” BET Media Group president and CEO Scott Mills said in a statement. “Average Joe is a masterclass in storytelling – a thriller anchored in authenticity, friendships and family drama, spiked with perfectly timed moments of humor – all of which resonated tremendously with viewers. We are excited to see where the second season will take us.”