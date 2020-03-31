Berry Urges Vote of FCC Telehealth Initiative

Matthew Berry, chief of staff to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai, said that the chairman's framework for an emergency telehealth initiative has been voted for by three of the five commissioners, which essentially means it has been approved.

But it can't be official until the other two vote, or weeks have passed for them to vote.

Congress allocated $200 million for that telehealth program in the CARES Act COVID-19 aid bill.

In a tweet Tuesday afternoon (March 31), Berry urged the other two votes to come in ASAP.

The proposal would allow eligible health care providers to buy telecommunications broadband connectivity and devices, both to help COVID-19 patients, including those in self-isolation and quarantine, and others with underlying conditions who don't want to risk a trip to the doctor.