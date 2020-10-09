Barrett Likely to Get Cameras in Court Question

If Fix the Court has anything to do with it, look for Judge Amy Comey Barrett to get a question about cameras in the court during her Supreme Court confirmation hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee, which begins Oct. 12.



Two years ago, Barrett was on the first Seventh Circuit panel that allowed a camera in the court. and has sat on several cases that were livestreamed due to the pandemic, according to Fix the Court, a big advocate for judicial transparency, including allowing cameras. Fix the Court executive director Gabe Roth said the group does not know her views on cameras in the Supreme Court but hope to learn them.



Not leaving anything to chance, Fix the Court has asked senators to pose that question during the hearings.



Barrett's mentor, Justice Antonin Scalia, was famously opposed to cameras in the court and once even asserted a First Amendment right to bar cameras and microphones from his speeches.