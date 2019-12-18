Baier, Wallace to Anchor FNC Impeachment Coverage

Fox has unveiled its plans for coverage of the House's debate and vote on articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Anchoring the coverage from Washington, which begins at 9 a.m., will be Special Report anchor Bret Baier and Fox News Sunday anchor Chris Wallace.

Contributing to coverage will be Martha MacCallum, Bill Hemmer, Julie Banderas, Andrew McCarthy and Trey Gowdy.

The House plans to vote on two articles of impeachment, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, after which the Senate will hold a trial if, as expected, the House approves the articles.