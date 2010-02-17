Baltimore Addressable Ad Trial Shows Efficiency, Improved Relevance

Analysis of the second Starcom MediaVest and Comcast Spotlight addressable

advertising trial in Baltimore

shows that addressability by household improves ad relevance and tune-in,

according to the companies.

Information from anonymous set-top box data from the 60,000 households found

that, overall, homes receiving addressable advertising tuned away 32% less of

the time than homes receiving non-addressable advertising. Based on per-spot

costs of both addressable and non-addressable ads, the trial showed a 65%

greater efficiency from sending ads only to relevant groupings the advertiser

wanted to reach. The trial delivered ads through INVIDI's Advatar addressable

technology.

"Our partnership with Comcast Spotlight over the past three years has

proven to be invaluable as we seek to shape and advance the future of TV

advertising to be more accountable and measurable," said Tracey Scheppach,

senior VP and innovations director at SMGX, a unit of Starcom MediaVest.

"The more experience we gain with addressable advertising, the more

excited we are regarding its potential to transform TV."