Baltimore Addressable Ad Trial Shows Efficiency, Improved Relevance
Analysis of the second Starcom MediaVest and Comcast Spotlight addressable
advertising trial in Baltimore
shows that addressability by household improves ad relevance and tune-in,
according to the companies.
Information from anonymous set-top box data from the 60,000 households found
that, overall, homes receiving addressable advertising tuned away 32% less of
the time than homes receiving non-addressable advertising. Based on per-spot
costs of both addressable and non-addressable ads, the trial showed a 65%
greater efficiency from sending ads only to relevant groupings the advertiser
wanted to reach. The trial delivered ads through INVIDI's Advatar addressable
technology.
"Our partnership with Comcast Spotlight over the past three years has
proven to be invaluable as we seek to shape and advance the future of TV
advertising to be more accountable and measurable," said Tracey Scheppach,
senior VP and innovations director at SMGX, a unit of Starcom MediaVest.
"The more experience we gain with addressable advertising, the more
excited we are regarding its potential to transform TV."
