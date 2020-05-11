AWS Simplifies Streaming with $995 Elemental Link

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has introduced a new device intended to simplify connecting a live video source to the technology giant’s cloud-based video processing hub.

Retailing for $995, the Elemental Link device sends all video, audio and metadata streams that arrive on its built-in 3G-SDI or HDMI connections to cloud-based AWS Elemental MediaLive servers, with automatic, hands-free tuning that adapts to available bandwidth. Once video is in the cloud, users can access the full lineup of AWS Elemental Media services to process, store, distribute and monetize it.

“In sophisticated environments, dedicated hardware and an associated A/V team can capture, encode, and stream or store video that meets these expectations,” said Jeff Barr, AWS’s chief evangelist. “However, cost and operational complexity have prevented others from delivering a similar experience. Classrooms, local sporting events, enterprise events and small performance spaces do not have the budget or the specialized expertise needed to install, configure, and run the hardware and software needed to reliably deliver video to the cloud for processing, storage, and on-demand delivery or live streaming,” Barr said.