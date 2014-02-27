Attorney General Hospitalized
According to the Justice Department, during his morning staff meeting, Attorney General Eric Holder felt faint and short of breath.
DOJ said that as a precaution, he was taken to Washington Medstar Hospital, where he was described as resting comfortably at press time (11:40 A.M.) and in good condition.
"He is alert and conversing with his doctors," DOJ said. No more information was immediately available.
