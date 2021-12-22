‘Atlanta’ Returns to FX in March

FX will bring back its Emmy-winning comedy series Atlanta in March after a three-year hiatus, the network said Wednesday.

The 10-episode third season, which stars Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, LaKeith Stanfield and Zazie Beetz, premieres March 24 on FX and will stream the next day on Hulu, said network officials. Taking place almost entirely in Europe, season three finds “Earn” (Glover), “Alfred / ‘Paper Boi’” (Henry), “Darius” (Stanfield) and “Van” (Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to, according to FX.

Atlanta last aired on FX in 2018. The series executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” said FX Entertainment president Eric Schrier in a statement. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.” ■