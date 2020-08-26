AT&T Offers Free Service to Laura-Impacted Areas

AT&T will offer free talk, text and data to customers in the path of Hurricane Laura, which at press time was predicted to hit the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas as a strong Category 4 storm with life-threatening storm surges and winds of 150 Mph.

Wireless and prepaid customers in 721 ZIP codes will get the free services through Sept. 1, the company said.

AT&T said it is automatically crediting or waiving service charges in affected areas.

In addition , DirecTV customers can contact the company in the case of damaged equipment and can voluntarily pause service to suspend charges.

And beginning Aug. 27, to make sure customers don't lose access to voice, video or internet, the company will work with them to provide payment flexibility to those suffering storm impacts.