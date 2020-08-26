Verizon Offers Free Service in Laura's Path

Verizon is providing unlimited talk, text and data to customers, residential and business in the path of Hurricane Laura.

At press time, Laura was predicted to hit the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas, according to NOAA, with widespread flooding expected by Wednesday afternoon in advance of landfall.

The company said it would also be mobilizing "charging stations, devices, special equipment, emergency vehicles" to support federal and local disaster response.

“Our thoughts are with all of those along the Louisiana and Texas coasts in Laura’s projected path,” said Michelle Miller, Verizon consumer VP, South Central Region. “We know that people have a lot of work to do in order to prepare for a major hurricane, and this is one small thing we can do to ensure they are able to connect worry-free before, during and after the storm.”

The FCC activated its Disaster Information Reporting System (DIRS) for Laura Aug. 24. DIRS is a voluntary online system for communications providers to report infrastructure status and situational awareness info during storms and other natural disasters.