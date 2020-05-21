AT&T Offers Virtual 'Externship" Program

AT&T has launched an "externship," which is the company's version of a summer internship program in the time of COVID-19.

The AT&T Summer Learning Academy is a free, online learning program open to all college students. It comprises 80 hours of on-demand content ranging from business ethics and values, to focusing on the customer, to AT&T history, advertising technology and entertainment, and financial acumen," said the company. It will also include career development skills like resume writing, personal branding tips and interview skills.

Graduates will get a certificate, as well as an invitation to apply for open AT&T positions in the fall and they will be asked to join the AT&T Talent Network, which is a way to stay in touch with potential job candidates and let them know when jobs open up.

Registration is open now through June 12. The program will be available from June 22 to July 20.