Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit Integrated into Amazon Fire TV-powered Toshiba and Insignia Smart TVs

Newer model Toshiba and Insignia Amazon Fire TV Edition 4K have become the latest smart TV models to support Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit applications.

AirPlay 2 lets users of Apple iPhones, iPads and Mac computers wirelessly port whatever it is they're currently streaming onto their TV set. These users can also show on their TVs things like photo or Apple Music, or whatever is on their current screen.

HomeKit, meanwhile, enables Apple device users to adjust things like on/off, volume and inputs on their TVs using Siri voice and other device-based controls.

The AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support come via a free software upgrade.

The applicable models are the Toshiba 4K UHD Smart Fire TV with Dolby Vision (2020 model) and the Insignia 4K UHD Smart Fire TV (2020 model).

Notably, Roku added AirPlay 2 and HomeKit support with the introduction of version 9.4 of its operating system last September. And other smart TV makers, including Samsung, LG and Vizio, have integrated support for the Apple standards in their sets.