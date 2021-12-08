Apple TV Plus’s ‘Invasion’ Gets Second Season Pick-Up

Apple TV Plus has renewed its sci-fi drama Invasion for a second season, days ahead of its first season finale.

The streaming service’s character-driven series, which follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world, ends its 10-episode first season on Dec. 10. Invasion stars Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson, Shioli Kutsuna, Firas Nassar, Billy Barratt, Azhy Robertson, Tara Moayedi, Daisuke Tsuji and Sam Neill.

“I’m profoundly grateful to Apple for being so supportive every step of the way, and trusting us to make a deeply human, emotional alien invasion story. And most of all I’m thankful to our amazing fans, without whom we wouldn’t have this opportunity to continue the invasion. I’m super excited about what we’re planning for season two, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways,” said series co-creator and executive producer Simon Kinberg.

Invasion is executive produced by Kinberg and David Weil, along with Jakob Verbruggen, Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman Elisa Ellis, Andrew Baldwin and Katie O’Connell Marsh.